Phoebe Lee Davis, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Betty Shipe Holsinger, 86, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at White Birch Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Judith (Lambert) Hyre, 75, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Wesley Michael Teter, 38, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
