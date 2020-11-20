Brenda Kay Barnett, 64, of Willow Estates, Penn Laird, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sunny Dian Barrett, 75, of New Market, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Theis Chapel of Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market.
Homer “Leo” Dovel, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Carroll Harrell, 79, of Timberville, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Eugene Austin “Archie” Hensley, 95, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Journeys Crossing.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pamela Sue (Davis) Landis, 59, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mary Louise MacDonald, 73, of New Market, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Daniel Dean Ritchey, 73, of Highview, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
VeraStar Ross, 91, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.