Richard Allen "Dick" Bowman, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Harry Lee Brown Jr., 92, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Roberta Joy Cyrus, 69, a resident at Hawksbill Assisted Living in Luray, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Lucille Frances Depoy, 95, of Weyers Cave, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Jimmie Franklin Glick, 85, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at White Birch Estates.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
David Mills, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Martha Ann Shifflett, 74, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Allen Hugh Thompson, 77, of Cumberland, Md., and formerly of Riverton, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Develin Manor in Cumberland.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Samuel Earl Wenger III, 63, of Frederick, Md., died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, while deer hunting of an apparent heart attack on North Fork Mountain Trail in Cabins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home in Chambersburg, Pa.
Jerry Wayne Wilson Jr., 48, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Carolyn Joyce Wyer, 78, Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
