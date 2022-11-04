Matthew Alan Flick, 50, of New Bern, N.C., and formerly of the Mount Sidney, Va., area, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern, N.C.
Cora Maxine Grandison, 88, of Strasburg, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Debbi Lynn Poling, 67, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Betty Jane Seekford, 69, of Hinton, died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
