Angela Lam Clinedinst, 55, of Grottoes, and formerly of Singers Glen, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Ellen Ininger, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joseph Anthony Jerlinski, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Cheryl Kelly Norton, 57, of Timberville, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
LaVera Faye (Kimble) Ours, 94, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Brenda Hartman Parsons, 68, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joe Lenwood Shenk, 85, of Luray, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Bonnie Mae Sites, 85, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
