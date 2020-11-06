Linda Faye Harper, 72, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Paul Thomas Huffman, 90, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020, at Willow Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Norman Lee Martin, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Robert Charles Westfall, 78, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.