William Lawrence Harvey Sr., 84, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Louise Carolyn Moyers Rexrode, 90, of Bridgewater, and formerly of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Frederick "Freddy" Wayne Whetzel, 75, of Verona, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
