Robert W. “Bob” Collier, 85, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles “Sonny” Henry Crawford, 71, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Thomas William “Bill” Good Jr., 85, of New Market, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jeremy Wayne Harper, 41, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dean William Rinker, 77, of New Market, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Marion C. Weaver, of Waynesboro, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Arrangements are by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville.
Donald ‘Don’ Rutt Witters, of Kitty Hawk, N.C., and formerly of Bridgewater, Va., died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Twiford Funeral Home in Manteo, N.C.
