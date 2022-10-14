Wilmer “Ray” Crawford, 56, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Frances Will Crider, 104, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Gary Owen Fielding, 68, of Penn Laird, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Wilbur Helmick, 96, of Timberville, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Melva Fleishman Restuccia, 97, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Waldo "Neil" Turner, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Woodland Park at VMRC.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
