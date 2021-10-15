Eugene Wilson “Gene” Hartman, 89, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Kevin James Hester, 55, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Howard David Holler, 78, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Randy Delone Knott, 58, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Henry Thomas Miller, 68, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
