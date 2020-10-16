Phyllis "Peggy" Bennett, 84, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Patrick Eugene Burton, 57, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., died Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements were handled by Atlantis Crematorium in Pompano Beach, Fla.
Darla Lambert, 56, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Donald Gowl Shifflett, of Augusta County, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Augusta Health Center.
Arrangements are by Woodward Funeral Home in Louisa.
Dorothy Louise "Doris" Sutherland, 75, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
