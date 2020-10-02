Barbara Jo “Jody” Abt, 69, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
C. Patrick Allebaugh, 43, of Staunton, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at VCU Health in Richmond.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Marie Derrow Good, 100, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
George Roger Heavner, 86, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sylvia Sheaks Moore, 94, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of New Market, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Theis Chapel of Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market is handling arrangements.
Robert Eugene “Jimmy” Rose, 83, of Shenandoah, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.