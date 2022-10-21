Bradley Scoffield Carpenter, 53, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dorcas Arlene Martin Good, 84, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at VMRC's Mumaw House in Woodland Park.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Martha Kyger Southers, 77, of Naples, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are by Gallaher American Family Funeral Home in Fort Myers, Fla.
