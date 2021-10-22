William "Bill" Howard Banner Cook, 84, of Broadway, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Jimmy W. Eppard, 80, of Elkton, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Howard Edward Knicely, 90, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Isabelle Elaine Martin, 87, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Danielle Rebekah Miller, 42, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jennings Howard Turner, 92, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.