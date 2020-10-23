James Calvin Dellinger II, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Minnie Dispanet Kline, 89, of Linville, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donna Lynn Pifer, 51, of Grottoes, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
