Diana Jean Crites, 69, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Sadie Cate Deeble, 13, of Port Republic, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gary Gene Hottinger, 71, of New Market, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Oak Lea Nursing Home in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
John Jones, 46, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Homes in Mount Jackson.
Bobby E. Lilly, 82, of Timberville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Miriam Alberta Nissley, 101, of Sarasota, Fla., died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Center in Florida.
Arrangements are by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home.
Delores Simmons, 85, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Dennis Eugene Smith, 61, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Betty Deloris Hatton Turner, 92, of Waynesboro, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Waynesboro Manor Assisted Living.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
