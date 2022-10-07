Lybia Sue Clarke, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Richard Clark Johnson, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Ray Linwood "Mountain Man" Michael, 94, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Allen Dean Miller, 71, of Fulks Run, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Sheldon O. Thompson, 81, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Janelle Lucinia (Murray) Whetzel of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Geneva Woodall Windham, 71, of Bergton, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.