Calvin Bruce Alger, 68, of New Market, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Patricia Ann "Patty" (Lambert) Whitesel Botkin, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Mary Theresa DiFranco, 84, of Cabins, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Daniel Lee "Danny" Griffith, 75, formerly of Stephens City, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his home in Broadway.
Arrangements are by Direct Cremation Services of Virginia.
Josephine "Jo" Rinaca, 89, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Oak Lea at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
April Good Helms Shull, 52, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Alice Wilson, 65, of Timberville, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
