Troy Clinton Breeden, 35, of Timberville, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Kevin Lee “Catfish” Campbell, 39, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Alice Jean Keplinger, 87, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the home of her son in Lahmansville, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Virginia Lorrine Lam, 78, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Rosalie Christine Kline Moyer, 90, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Alan Shirkey, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
