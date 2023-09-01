Lois Elizabeth “Lizzie” Caplinger Burkholder, 86, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Justin "Tater" Scott Lantz, 27, of Rockingham, died July 19, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Hazel B. (Bennett) Zickefoose, 85, of Medina (Cleveland), Ohio, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Medina, Ohio.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
