Sandra Dare Butcher, 85, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Melinda Lee (Kimble) Donovan, 59, of Cabins, W.Va., and most recently Inwood, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Newton Arthur Gray of Richmond, died July 19, 2022.
Carolyn Ringgold Houff of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Cheri Lee May, 54, of New Market, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Martha Jefferson in Charlottesville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
James Michael McFarland "Big Mike", 65, of Fairfax City, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Manassas.
Dorothilee "Dottie" Thomas, 85, of Elkton, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Pasty Jean Zirk, 68, of Edinburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
