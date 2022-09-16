Leonard Curtis Dolly, 70, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Oleane Bailey Funkhouser, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Journeys Crossing Assisted Living.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nancy S. Sowers, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Harry Robert Wood Jr., 87, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.