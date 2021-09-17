Evelyn Mae Seal Beahm, 79, of Luray, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Delaney Elwood Blaine, 86, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Gerald Lamar Corbin, 95, of Alexandria, and formerly of Timberville, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Alexandria.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Johnny Clay Garrison, 61, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Joseph "Joe" Winfield Good, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Brookdale Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Marvin "Jack" Greer, 88, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Vance Elwood Miller, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ronald Webster Rohrbaugh, 83, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Alton Lee Smith, 67, of Baker, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, W.Va.
Daniel Wayne Teter, 57, of Waynesboro, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Muriel Jean Haight Work, 91, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
