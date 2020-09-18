Jesse Randolph Eppard, 77, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
John L. Horst Jr., 82, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carroll Moyers, 89, of Linville, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ronald Michael “Mike” Spencer, 61, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James W. “Jim” Watson, 60, of Mannington, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the home of his mother in Cabins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mitchell Lee “Newt” Wilkins, 48, of Mathias, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
