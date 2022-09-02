Henry T. "Mac" McBride Jr., 95, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Donald Ransom Simmons, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Barbara Helen Werner, 81, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
