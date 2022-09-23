William Hubert Gentry, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Ruth Hess Miller, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Julie Kay Sullivan, 63, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Hospice of the Piedmont Center for Acute Hospice Care in Charlottesville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Robert Sterling Trelawny, 96, of New Market, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
