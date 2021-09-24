Dennis Wayne Arey, 73, of the Clover Hill area of Dayton, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Louise (Nesselrodt) Feaster, 83, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Charles Albert Gravatt, 72, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Carolyn Grim Huddle, 79, of Mount Jackson, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Harold Don McCoy Sr., 72, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Kim Marie Reedy, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joan Ruth Wenger, 88, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Broadway, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Wenger House at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
William "Bill" Wine, 85, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lois Catherine Peachey Yoder, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.