Clarence Nicholas "Nick" Allman, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Hurl Garland Combs, 70, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, April 6, 2020, at WVU’s Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Edna Mae Hensley, 95, of Elkton, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Larry Gregory Meadows, 62, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
