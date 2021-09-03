William "Bill" Franklin Biller, 84, of Timberville, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Dennis Wayne Botkin, 60, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dwight Edwin Gammon, 69, of Bergton, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Charles David Gochenour, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joyce L. Howdyshell Kiracofe, 85, of DeLand, Fla., died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ralph A. Nelson, 91, of Elkton, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Diannia Faye Thompson, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Pastor Franklin Charles Tusing, 70, of Broadway, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
William Wilbert Wilkins, 74, of New Market, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.