Helen G. Allen, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Gertrude Mowery Bennett, 83, of Belington, W.Va., died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the home of her son, Walter and Dawn Bennett.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
Eula Sizemore Grant, 99, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Catherine Holsinger Miller, 100, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lelan Siler Sr., 89, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Josie Daniel Toomey, 92, formerly of Camp Springs, Md., died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Allen "Jack" G. Yankey, 71, of Mount Solon, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
