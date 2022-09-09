Helen A. Figgins, 94, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in a local health care facility.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mary Marshall Lam, 92, of Elkton, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Bonnie Faye Miller, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Patricia Ann Raynes, 65, of Penn Laird, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patricia Riley Saltzer, 87, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Yvonne Tingler, 85, of Bartow, W.Va., died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Elkins Rehabilitation Care Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
