Ida Gordon Poole, 100, of Sarasota, Fla., died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Crematory and Pre-Arrangement Center in Sarasota, Fla.
Judy R. Raynes, 76, of Grottoes, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Robert H. Renalds, 88, of Timberville, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
Gloria Valentine Willets, 90, of Fulks Run, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Martha Pennybacker “Penny” Brock Zirkle of Roanoke died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after a valiant battle with health complications.
Arrangements are being handled by Simpson Funeral Home in Roanoke.
