Janet Louise Comer, 88, of Shenandoah, died on Thursday July 14, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Calvin Dellinger, 77, of Rockingham, died on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James William “Jimmy” Feaster, 66, of Petersburg, W.Va., died on Monday, July 11, 2022, at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Elaine Smith Lantz, 93, of Bergton, died on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Sentara RMH.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home.
Makai Elijah Meadows, 2 months, of Beaver, W.Va., died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Paul Marshall Ours, 87, of Cabins, W.Va., died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Billie Ann Burns Rinaca, 93, of Shenandoah, died at the Bridgewater Home on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Margaret Lee Secrist, 86, of Rockingham, died on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carmela Anne Vaughan Simonson, 68, of Harrisonburg, died on Friday, July 15, 2022 at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Gary Gene Zimmerman, 79, of Bridgewater, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
