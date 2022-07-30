Carol Lawson Dean, 74, of McGaheysville, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home after extended illness.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
David Nalker, 80, of Bridgewater, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Ruth Long Showalter, 86, of Penn Laird, died on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
