Gary Lynn Aldridge, 64, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Anna Belle Hoffman, 98, of Mount Jackson, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are incomplete by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Grayson Isabel Tucker, 21, of Harrisonburg, died suddenly Monday, April 6, 2020, of heart rhythm failure.
Arrangements were handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.