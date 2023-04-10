Teresa Marie Andes, 65, of Weyers Cave, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Hospice of the Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Marvin Eugene Bible, 94, of Scherr, W.Va., died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Keyser Health Care Center in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
James Dilley Davis, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Bellaire at Stoneport.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Viola Carol Hoffman, 86, of Weyers Cave, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Virginia Elizabeth “Jenny” (Croson) Miller, 56, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Judy Good Rumensky of Florence, S.C., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Oct. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Xiomara Stinnett, 52, of Grottoes, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Beverly Wilkins Strawderman Sr., 80, of New Market, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.