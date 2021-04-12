Betty Jane Brenneman, 93, formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Mountain View Nursing Home in Aroda, Va.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Kenneth Gangwer, 93, of Dayton, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Joanne Virginia Martin, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evangeline Frances May Monger, 93, a resident at Journeys Crossing in Elkton, died Friday, April 9, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ellen Sue (Harold) Puffenbarger, 82, of Hightown, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Ann Jeannette Stearn, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
