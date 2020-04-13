Gail Ireland Bolton, 82, of Verona, died Friday, April 10, 2020.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard Alvin “Blackie” Fitzwater, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carol Virginia (VanMeter) Heavner, 63, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jeffrey Lee Sorrells, 48, of Mount Solon, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Ashby Williams, 88, of Elkton, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.