Shelda Jean Warner, 86 of Franklin, WV, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin WV.
Arrangements are at Basagic Funeral Home, Franklin, W.V.
Gene Bryant Nussbaum, 60, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at his home.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home.
James Richard (Rich or Ritchie) Stephenson, 73, died April 14, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory.
Joseph Donald Reardon, 62, a resident of Rockingham, died Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home.
Mary Ann (Alt) Brill, 86 of Petersburg, WV died Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.V.
Beverly Starr Jones, 79, of Staunton, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at her residence.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home.
Norma Jean O’Flaherty, 77, of Bridgewater, VA, passed away peacefully at UVA University Hospital in Charlottesville on April 12, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Home.
David O. Swingle, of Harrisonburg, died April 13, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory.
Auburn A. Boyers, 91, of Bridgewater, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 13 at Harmony House in the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home & Crematory.
Michael Anthony Lazzaro, 30, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Connie Iva Vance, 62, of Moorefield, WV, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Basagic Funeral Home.
