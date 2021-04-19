Barbara Rae Simmons Copley, 84, of Stephens City, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Winchester.
Arrangements are by Direct Cremation Service of Virginia in Stephens City.
Terry Brent Forren, 63, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Ann Kibler Monger, 76, of Elkton, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
John Edgar Shoemaker, 83, of Port Republic, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
