Alberta Jeannette Barbour, 71, of Broadway, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Bryan Scott Mongold, 39, of Luray, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
John Achim Mongold, 87, of Dorcas, W.Va., died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
H.M. “Buster” Pettit, 77, of Luray, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at the home of his sister and brother-in-law.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Charles “Duke” Eugene Rexrode, 62, of Staunton, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in Swoope.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Johnny William Shull, 89, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
