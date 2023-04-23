Geraldine "Gerry" Ritchie Deavers Eaton, 86, of Rockingham, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Ann (Shifflett) Haynes, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at White Birch.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Ora Daniel Hollen Jr., 90, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Elta Rae Griffith Jenkins, 76, of Luray, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at her home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Christine Lou Keplinger, 72, of Timberville, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Connie Lee (Dofflemyer) Lam, 82, of Elkton, died Friday, April 21, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Lisa Marie Lotts, 53, of Charlottesville, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Ruth Virginia Shifflett Merrbach, 84, of Broadway, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Helen Elaine (Smith) Soltzberg, 81, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Cortland Acres Rehabilitation and Care Center in Thomas, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Bruce Allen Strickler of Timberville, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jann White, 69, of Charlottesville, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Compassionate Cremation Services of Ruckersville.
