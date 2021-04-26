Charles Earl Andrews, 81, of Luray, died Friday, April 23, 2021.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Harold H. Hosaflook Jr., 79, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Steven Rois Jessee, 58, of Rileyville, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Blake Dee Rhodes, 78, of Dayton, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Harry Leroy Supples, 87, of Shenandoah, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Joyce Ann Campbell Waters, 77, of Luray, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
