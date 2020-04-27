Kyle Edward Beaghan Jr. of Waynesboro, died Friday, April 24, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Sharon Kay Cline Davis, 64, of Crimora, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Clara Dovel, 95, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Jean Lea Fifer, 93, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jason Brandon Horne, 46, of Weyers Cave, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Doris Jean Dean Lambert, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Accordius at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mark Cameron Metcalfe, 66, of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Brenda Lee Orebaugh, 62, of Dayton, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Wendell “Bill” Sabo, 82, of Elkins, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lois Ann Short, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Margaret M. Dent Vincell, 92, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Grant County Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Elizabeth Ann Worley, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Betty Jean Simmons Young, 89, a resident at White Birch Assisted Living Memory Unit in Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
