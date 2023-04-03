Richard Owen Beckwith, 71, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Lloyd Lotton “Cricket” Dickenson, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Melinda Fay Dofflemyer, 60, of Elkton, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Alta Grace Cullers Fleming, 90, of Timberville, died Friday, March 31, 2023.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Gery, 67, of Grottoes, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
E. Richard Good, 92, a resident at VMRC in Harrisonburg, died Thursday, March 30, 2023.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
John William Mason, 84, of Mount Sidney, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Daniel "Dan" Douglas Morgan, 54, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Lawrence Edward “Larry” Sherman Jr., 59, of Purgitsville, W.Va., and formerly of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, March 27, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Treva Mae Simmons, 88, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Loring "Jim" Hugh Vance Jr., 90, of Mathias, W.Va., died Friday, March 31, 2023, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Thomas Hildred White, 91, of New Bern, N.C., died Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern, N.C.
Hester May Mowery Williams, 93, of Dayton, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Willliam Schuler Ziegenfus, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
