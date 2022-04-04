Terry Wesley Hensley, 60, of Elkton, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Lynwood Lam Sr., 88, of Elkton, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Billy MacDonald, 52, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 20, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Patrick McGinn Jr., 36, of West Bury, N.Y., died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Susan Sheffer McGlaughlin, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Duke Cancer Center in Durham, N.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Clements Funeral Home in Durham, N.C.
Levi Samuel Shackelford, 85, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Emma Jean Deavers Shifflett, 84, of Shenandoah, died Friday, April 1, 2022, at Choice Health Care in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Alma Louise Dispanet Shipe, 93, of Mathias, W.Va., died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Hampshire Center in Romney, W.Va.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
