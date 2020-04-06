Arthur Edward Albrecht, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles David Hasler, 83, of Keezletown, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Elsie Frances Hyde, 101, of Dayton, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Julia Gwendoline Merica, 88, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Bellaire in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Harold Shifflett Jr., 61, of Timberville, died Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Kyger Funeral home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Rose Anna Smith, 58, of Port Republic, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Marcella Kay Thomas, 66, of Dayton, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Anna Grace Wittig, 98, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Timberview Crossing in Timberville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
