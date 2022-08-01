Dorothy Ellen Shenk Armentrout, 93, of Rockingham, died Friday, July 29, 2022, a Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Thomas Patrick “Tom” Creegan, 60, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Darcus, of Grottoes, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
John Robert Hedrick, 91, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Lewis "Doodie" Arnold Jones Jr., 71, of Broadway, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Robert “Bobby Kirtley” Letourneau, 65, of Elkton, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joyce Marie MacDanel, 93, of Grottoes, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Edna Lee Kyger Mowbray, 82, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nelida Jasmin Quintana, 22, of New Canton, Va., and formerly of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Debra Irene Knupp Whetzel, 64, of Timberville, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
