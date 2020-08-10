Betty Alexander Cline, 94, of New Market, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in a hospital in Fayetteville, N.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Cape Fear Crematory in Fayetteville.
Susan Breeden Comer, 60, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Annabelle Nayvie McCloud, infant, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the U.Va. Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Ernest Eugene "Gene" McCowan Sr., 70, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bonnie Lee Miller, 97, of Baker, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, W.Va.
Wallace D. Ritenour, 95, a resident at Life Care Center of New Market, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home/Theis Chapel in New Market.
Donald Ray Smith, 85, of New Market, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home.
Dellinger Funeral Home/Theis Chapel in New Market is handling arrangements.
Gary Carson Tusing, 73, of Greensboro, N.C., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Beacon Place Hospice.
Arrangements are by Triad Cremation & Funeral Service in Greensboro, N.C.
Karen Fay Adams Wyrick, 72, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
