Joyce Halterman Caplinger, 84, of Springfield, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Harmony at Spring Hill in Lorton.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
David Paul Dunlap, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Robert Eugene Garber, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jeremy Glenn Gilbert, 40, of Elkton, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Deloris Ann Haren, 74, of Petersburg, W.Va., and formerly of Warren, Ohio, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Robert L. Huffman, 94, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Timber View Crossing in Timberville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Charlotte “Holly” Lee Jenkins, 83, of Broadway, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements
Linda Dare Wimer Knox, 82, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Services in Bridgewater.
Elsie Mae McGovern, 89, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Brenda Joyce (Lam) Meadows, 75, of Jollett Hollow in Elkton, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Walter Mahlon Pitsenbarger, 85, of Garner, N.C., died Friday, June 9, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Virginia Hope Turner Rexrode, 94, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Lillie Carr Ryman, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Cleameth Harry Stull, 94, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and care Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
